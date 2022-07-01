Watch Now
Grand Haven roads to close during July 4 celebrations

Road Closed Sign
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jul 01, 2022
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A handful of streets will be closed to traffic in Grand Haven for Independence Day.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the following streets will be closed from 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4 until about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5:

  • Harbor Drive between Sherman Avenue and First Street
  • Washington Avenue between Harbor Drive and First Street
  • Franklin Avenue between Harbor Drive and First Street
  • Clinton Avenue between Harbor Drive and First Street
  • Lafayette Avenue between Harbor Drive and First Street
  • Howard Avenue between Harbor Drive and Sand Drive

Eastbound Franklin Street will be designated as a one-way street to allow passage to drivers after fireworks celebrations, according to public safety officials.

We’re told Seventh Street between US-31 and Franklin Avenue will be shut down from 10 p.m. until midnight.

No parking will be permitted on Franklin Avenue between Harbor Drive and Beacon Boulevard to clear the way for emergency vehicles starting at 6 p.m.

GHDPS says no left-hand turns will be allowed for northbound and southbound vehicles on US-31 between Robbins Road and Jackson.

Be advised of enforced “No Parking – Tow Away” zones.

Public safety officials say the drawbridge will remain lowered from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m.

