Grand Haven retail store offering dollar deals to give back

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — When you walk into the Find Discount and Retail Store, you’ll notice a little bit of everything, from clothes to shoes to home goods and toys.

But this week, you might want to shop a special sale in the clothes section. The price? One you can’t beat: everything is just $1.

“We are then encouraging our customers to come in and purchase our clothing, all of which is brand-new clothing,” says Owner Becky Freeman. “But then we're encouraging our customers to also make a donation.”

That donation will go to every Women’s Place Shelter and the Grand Haven Area Public School’s homeless program.

“So in both programs, basically, when somebody comes into the program, so they have nothing; they basically have the clothing that's on their backs, or, you know, what they're able to carry with them,” says Freeman. “So everything from personal hygiene items to things that you need to exist on a daily basis.”

Customers can buy clothing items for $1 each and place them in the donation bin, or they can simply donate cash to benefit each program.

The week-long sale, called Jackie’s Drive, was inspired by her mother-in-law Jackie Williams, who wanted to donate money instead of shopping a sale last week and encouraged Becky to give back to a women’s shelter. Becky’s mom, Michelle Warner, joined in, creating a domino effect of donations from friends and family.

“So the traffic and the word of mouth that this is spreading has been really phenomenal,” says Freeman.

Customers like Meghan Rollins heard about the sale on social media.

“I saw the Facebook post,” Rollins recalls, “and so I thought I would come in and check it out and see what I could donate and pick up some items for myself and my family as well.”

And the dollar deals were a major bonus.

“The price is incredible — $1 for a brand new clothing,” says Rollins. “And so that's a great way to donate new clothes to people in need so that they have something new and fresh for themselves and hopefully receiving that will make them feel good and know that they're a part of the community and that the community cares about everyone, even in a time of struggle.”

The Find has only been in business for about four weeks. While they don’t sell used clothes, they are accepting donations to take to the shelters themselves. Whether hygiene products or clothes, the business also plans to match every donation.

