Grand Haven puts paid parking to a vote

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On Monday evening, the Grand Haven City Council will discuss a recommendation to introduce paid parking around the city, including waterfront areas.

The recommendation is the result of a months-long study. In 2022, council members asked staff members to analyze the potential benefits and drawbacks of paid parking, focusing on the summer season.

On April 6, staff members submitted their findings to the Grand Haven City Council, recommending the implementation for a paid parking system, with the goal of providing a “sustainable revenue source with a quick return on investment.”

A major point of the recommendation involves free parking for those who live in Grand Haven.

Based on the city council agenda, a summary of the paid parking plan involves the following:



Paid parking would be operational from May to October, Monday through Sunday, 9am to 9pm

Beach, Waterfront, Lake, and Peerless zones would have paid parking

Rates would be $1.50 in May and October and rise to $2.50 in June, July, August, and September

Seasonal passes would cost $20

Grand Haven residents will enjoy free parking

According to the study, the city of Grand Haven could possibly stand to collect over $3 million should the paid parking plan be approved.

Potential costs of the paid parking plan include a $65,200 enforcement expense per season, on top of installation expenses for kiosks, signs and software.

The paid parking would go into effect in the 2024 season.

The City Council is scheduled to discuss and vote on the recommendation on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

