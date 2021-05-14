Grand Haven named 'Best Beach Town on a Lake' by Parents Magazine

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — If you’re looking for an unforgettable family trip full of kid-friendly fun, consider heading to Ottawa County.

Grand Haven was recently named the “Best Beach Town on a Lake” by Parents Magazine in its Best Vacation for Kids Travel Awards 2021.

The third annual travel awards highlight the best kid-friendly and COVID-19-friendly vacation destinations of the year and why kids of all ages will love them.

Grand Haven is one of 20 destinations that made the list.

Parents Magazine said, “Located on Lake Michigan, this charming small town is the beach mecca of the Midwest.”

The publication praises Grand Haven’s North Beach Park playground and the Musical Fountain.

“Thanks to a revitalization project, its state-park beach doubled in size last summer. The playground at the 7-acre waterfront North Beach Park makes it a local family fave. The town's Musical Fountain, which has a 25-minute light show nightly at dusk, has been wowing kids since the 1960s.”

This year’s Best Vacation for Kids Travel Awards also include categories for the best camping trips, national parks and adventure resorts.

Check out the full list online.

