Grand Haven man seriously injured in Tallmadge Township crash

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving three vehicles in Tallmadge Township this afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the crash happened on 14th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive.

The sheriff’s office says a 29-year-old woman in a Mercury Mariner tried to turn left onto Lake Michigan Drive when she pulled into the path of a Jeep Compass driven by a 20-year-old Chesterfield woman.

The impact sent the Jeep into the westbound lanes on Lake Michigan Drive where it collided into an Acura sedan driven by a 41-year-old Grand Haven man, according to Sgt. Ryan DeVries.

The Grand Haven man was pinned inside the vehicle and needed to be extricated by fire crews, Sergeant DeVries explains. We’re told he was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was reportedly hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.

