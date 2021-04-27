Grand Haven man sentenced in stabbing death of roommate

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Justin Streeter has been sentenced in the stabbing death of Thomas Allen Kennedy, Ottawa County prosecutors confirmed this afternoon.

The stabbing occurred back in July 2019 following a dispute, according to police.

We’re told Streeter will spend 15 to 50 years behind bars and has been ordered to pay $2,401.72 in restitution fees toward Kennedy’s family.

Authorities say Streeter pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree back in March.

