GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven drawbridge over the Grand River is closed until further notice.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said that the bridge malfunctioned early Saturday morning, was repaired and reopened to traffic on U.S. 31, and then malfunctioned again and was shut down at 10:37 a.m. Saturday.

Traffic on both northbound and southbound U.S. 31 is affected. Law enforcement officers are rerouting traffic.