Grand Haven DPS investigates report of suspicious man at bus stop

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a report of a suspicious interaction between an adult man and several young children at a Grand Haven bus stop Tuesday morning.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says one person called in the report claiming the encounter took place on 168th Avenue between Robbins Road and Comstock Street at around 8 a.m.

We’re told the man drove up in a red car and asked the children there if they had missed the bus, offering a ride. The children replied no and the man drove off, according to public safety officials.

Investigators say the man in question is white, in his 20s and has a dark beard.

Potential witnesses to the interaction are encouraged to connect with public safety officials by calling 616-842-3460.

