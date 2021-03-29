Grand Haven Court House closes temporarily after suspicious letter

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A suspicious letter received today at 1 p.m. by the Grand Haven Court House is under investigation by Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The content of the letter was non-specific and caused a temporary halt of operations at the courthouse.

A sweep of the building was conducted by Sheriff’s Office personnel alongside the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Nothing was discovered from the sweep and operations resumed today around 3 p.m.

Further investigation is being conducted into the letter. Those with information regarding the letter is urged to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.