Grand Haven condominium fire potentially caused by faulty water heater

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — No one was injured during a fire at a Grand Haven condominium on Saturday evening.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) responded at 9:30 p.m. to the Historic Piano Factory Condos on North First Street.

Fire officials say smoke had filled three condo units, causing a request for an additional response from neighboring departments.

GHDPS says a fire was located and extinguished in the furnace room of one of those units.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation. Preliminary information shows it may have been caused by a faulty water heater.