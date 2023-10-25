Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival appoints new executive director

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival has a new executive director.

The news comes months after Mike Smith, the festival’s previous executive director, passed away in April.

Tracy J. Riley was appointed the festival’s executive director following a nomination from the Board of Directors, Marketing Director Annie Lengkeek announced Wednesday.

We’re told Riley served as the Coast Guard’s group commander from 2004–2006 in Grand Haven. She has served with the festival’s Board of Directors since moving to Grand Haven in 2018 and was made chairperson this year.

The decision to appoint Riley as executive director is the culmination of a three-month-long interview process, Lengkeeks says. Riley will begin her new role by leading the 2024 festival for its 100th anniversary.

