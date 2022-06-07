Grand Haven business recycles aluminum scraps into car parts

A multi-material manufacturing company that specializes in ligthweight materials and impact energy management, Shape Corp. of Grand Haven has partnered with Hydro, a leading producer of aluminum and advocate of renewable energy, in order to turn recycled scraps into car parts.

In the partnership, Hydro provides a brand of recycled aluminum, created out of 75% post-consumer scraps. The production phase for this aluminum, however, represents a 70% reduction of carbon emissions, allowing Hydro to offer an aluminum product that both advances efforts towards carbon neutrality and delivers a high-quality product.

Shape Corp, plans to use Hyrdo's recycled aluminum to make car parts.

“Aluminum is lightweight, infinitely recyclable, maintaining all unique properties no matter how many times it’s recycled. This is why the metal can play a significant role in the lightweighting of electric and hybrid vehicles, as cars need less electricity and fewer or smaller batteries to travel the same distances,” said Eivind Kallevik, executive vice president of Hydro Aluminium Metal.

“We are very excited to enter into this close partnership alongside Hydro to bring a product to market that proves to assist in carving our path towards carbon neutrality” said Mark White, president and CEO of Shape Corp. “As the industry continues to shift towards electrification, it is exciting to see the progress that is being made to materials that keep sustainability in focus for the future of automotive.”

The partnership is aligned with Shape Corp's commitment to sustainability. Shape Corp. has promised to reach carbon neutrality by 2035, and to reduce global carbon emissions by 30% by 2030. Using aluminum made from recycled scraps will allow Shape Corp to reduce carbon emissions in the production phase.

