Grand Haven BLP unveils winners of 1st Holiday Lighting Contest

Lakeshore Drive 2.jpg
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Board of Light and Power (BLP) announced the winners of its inaugural Holiday Lighting Contest!

The “Griswold Award” was presented to a home in the 18000 block of Wildwood Court in Spring Lake for a display that may be “possibly seen from space.” The BLP says the display includes a rooftop Christmas tree, an enormous Santa Claus inflatable, “too many lit candy canes to count,” a light tunnel running up the driveway and more.

We’re told a Grand Haven home in the 15000 block of Lakeshore Drive received the “Classic Award” for a display that embodies the holiday spirit. The BLP says the home appears as though it leaped off a holiday card.

“This is the first time we’ve held this friendly competition. We had a great time with the contest and loved all the entries. Congratulations to the winners of each category,” says Board Chair Mike Westbrook. “There was a lot of excitement with this program and the BLP would love to hear the community’s feedback.”

The prize for this year’s contest was $150 in Chamber Dune Dollars and signs for the winners’ yards.

Visit the BLP’s website to view a map of the contest entries so you can see them for yourself!

