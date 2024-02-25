Girlfriends Weekend returning to downtown Holland for its 15th year

HOLLAND, Mich. — Girlfriends Weekend is back in downtown Holland for its 15th year celebrating friendship through local businesses, restaurants, entertainment and even giveaways.

Downtown Holland says the three-day event is "West Michigan's premier shopping and dining destination" where women of all ages are invited to come together as they shop, wine, dine and indulge.

This year the event is being held March 1 thru March 3, 2024. Registration for the event is $50 per person, which includes a swag bag stuffed with goodies, a coupon book full of savings to over 60 participating Downtown Holland shops and restaurants, hands-on activities and classes at participating merchants, the chance to win giveaways, a pub crawl with live music and more.

“Since 2009, our merchants have been welcoming hundreds of women to Downtown Holland the first weekend in March for Girlfriends Weekend,” said Downtown Holland Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare, “For so many moms, aunts, sisters, daughters, and friends, Girlfriends Weekend provides a very rare opportunity for them to finally relax, reconnect, and recharge, while having the time of their lives together. We’re so honored to be able to provide that opportunity to busy women everywhere right here in Downtown Holland.”



Beginning at 10 a.m. on March 1, attendees can enjoy a complimentary mimosa at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel while picking up their name badges, swag bags, Girlfriends Weekend brochure and event tickets. Then from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., attendees are invited to spend the day exploring Downtown Holland’s shops and restaurants, participating in in-store activities and attending classes exclusively for attendees.

On Friday night from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Girlfriends Weekend attendees are invited to "Friday Night Live". As part of the event, Downtown Holland bars and restaurants, including Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant, the Curragh Irish Pub, Hops at 84 East, New Holland Brewing and Waverly Stone, will each feature live, local music and Girlfriends Weekend drink specials for attendees. A cash bar will also be available at each participating location.

On Saturday, March 2, the day starts with a breakfast and fashion show at the Haworth Hotel and Conference Center. This show will highlight the latest spring collections of clothes, shoes, jewelry and other accessories that can be found in Downtown Holland’s locally-owned boutiques. A plated breakfast with coffee and juice will also be served. Tickets to the breakfast and fashion show are $25 with a Girlfriends Weekend registration.

The rest of the day on Saturday is free for attendees to "shop ‘til they drop" and "wine and dine" at a number of cafes and restaurants. Participants can also indulge in manis and at participating Downtown Holland businesses. There will be a number of free in-store activities and classes all day long, including custom candle making, sip and shops, mini makeovers, trunk shows, cocktail making classes, chair massages and so much more.

On Saturday night, Girlfriends Weekend will host a Nashville-themed bash at the “Gone Country” Party at the Holland Civic Center Place from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The “Gone Country” Party will feature a DJ and dancing, a free photo booth, fun party favors, a cash bar and live entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to join the fun by dressing for the party with their cowboy hats, cowboy boots and rhinestones. Tickets to the “Gone Country” Party are an additional $10 each.

If you're interested in attending Girlfriends Weekend, advance registration is required online. While overnight accommodations are not included in the Girlfriends Weekend registration price, accommodations are available in Downtown Holland within walking distance to all activities at the Courtyard Marriott, the Haworth Hotel, and Tulyp Hotel. Visit the hotel page on the Girlfriends Weekend website for details on how to book your stay.

Girlfriends Weekend is sponsored by Hops at 84 East, Pretties Intimate Apparel and the Poppy Peach, with in-kind support from the Courtyard Marriott, the Holland Civic Center Place, Jean Marie’s and West Michigan Woman.

For more information on Girlfriends Weekend, visit the website or contact the Downtown Holland office at (616) 796-1210 or email info@girlfriendsweekend.org.