Girl riding bike seriously hurt after being hit by car in Jenison

Posted at 7:12 PM, Oct 05, 2022
JENISON, Mich.  — A 9-year-old girl is hurt, after being hit by a car while riding her bike in Jenison on Wednesday evening.

Deputies were called around 5:40 to the area of Caroline Street and 28th Avenue.

There, they found a child hit by a car. The driver remained on scene, according to authorities.

The girl was taken to the hospital, and deputies are saying she sustained serious injuries.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department responded, as did the Georgetown Fire Department.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update this story when information is readily available.

