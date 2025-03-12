Georgetown Twp insulation manufacturer evacuated; fire burns for hours

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Smoke and flames at Nu Wool sent employees spilling out into the night as firefighters work to put it out.

Ottawa County Dispatch told FOX 17 fire at the insulation manufacturer on Port Sheldon St just north of Chicago Dr was called in around 2:30 a.m. and was still burning as of 5 a.m.

No one was hurt, and they do not believe there is a danger to the public.

This is a developing situation. FOX 17 will update reporting as more information is confirmed.

