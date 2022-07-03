Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Georgetown Twp. head-on crash sends 3 to hospital

Ottawa County Sheriff 06192022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Ottawa County Sheriff 06192022
Posted at 10:08 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 22:08:34-04

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a head-on crash Saturday sent three people to the hospital.

Deputies responded to the crash on Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township just after 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say a woman from Hudsonville crossed the centerline in an SUV as another car was coming.

The driver of the other car, a woman from Jenison, tried to avoid the SUV, but couldn’t, and they hit head-on.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car and her 14-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Port Sheldon Street shut down for several hours while crews investigated and cleaned up the scene.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News