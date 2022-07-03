Georgetown Twp. head-on crash sends 3 to hospital

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a head-on crash Saturday sent three people to the hospital.

Deputies responded to the crash on Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township just after 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say a woman from Hudsonville crossed the centerline in an SUV as another car was coming.

The driver of the other car, a woman from Jenison, tried to avoid the SUV, but couldn’t, and they hit head-on.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car and her 14-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Port Sheldon Street shut down for several hours while crews investigated and cleaned up the scene.

