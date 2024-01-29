Gentex toasting 50 years

ZEELAND, Mich. — Automotive parts manufacturer, Gentex is commemorating 50 years in business with a community give-back program and collaboration with Tripelroot Brewery.

Details about the beer and the give-back will be announced during their invite-only anniversary celebration at 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

The company started off making smoke detectors— something they still do— before expanding into the automotive and eventually airplane division of vehicle parts.

CEO, Steve Downing and president of Lakeshore Advantage, Jennifer Owens will give remarks at the celebration, while Mayor Kevin Klynstra promises a special proclamation for the day, as well.