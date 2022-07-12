Generator move to impact traffic in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — A traffic alert for drivers in Grand Rapids and Walker Tuesday morning.

Crews will be moving a giant generator through the area.

Right now, the Walker Police Department says the generator will enter the city from Grand Rapids on Butterworth St., then head down toward Wilson Ave., then move up Wilson Ave. and west into Ottawa County via Lake Michigan Dr.

The move is expected to start around 8:30 a.m. and wrap up around 12:30 p.m.

Traffic will be impacted as the safety crew will need to move power lines and branches. You may see temporary road closures as a result.