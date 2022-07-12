Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Generator move to impact traffic in Walker

Walker Generator
City of Walker Police Department-Michigan
Walker Generator
Posted at 3:46 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 03:46:21-04

WALKER, Mich. — A traffic alert for drivers in Grand Rapids and Walker Tuesday morning.

Crews will be moving a giant generator through the area.

Right now, the Walker Police Department says the generator will enter the city from Grand Rapids on Butterworth St., then head down toward Wilson Ave., then move up Wilson Ave. and west into Ottawa County via Lake Michigan Dr.

The move is expected to start around 8:30 a.m. and wrap up around 12:30 p.m.

Traffic will be impacted as the safety crew will need to move power lines and branches. You may see temporary road closures as a result.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News