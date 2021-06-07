"Fun zone" opens along former Chinook Pier space

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Chinook Pier has temporarily been turned into a “fun zone.”

The city opened up the new recreational area on Friday.

It offers free use of ping-pong tables, corn hole decks, and foosball along the boardwalk.

In 2019, the old Chinook Pier retail site had to be torn down due to mold. The city is planning the area’s next steps, but says in the meantime the “fun zone” offers a way to activate the space with other nearby attractions.

“Just a little bit farther down the boardwalk is the Farmer’s Market and the 1223 Locomotive,” said Pat McGinnis, city manager. “That’s kind of an active area [that] draws a lot of people. Just to the west, we’ve got the splash pad and the marina and the Waterfront Stadium. This is an area in between, so we kind of had this disconnect where people really might not make it to the next thing. This just keeps that flow going.”

A group of donors paid for the project.

