Four hurt, 1 runs from police after Grand Haven Township crash

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police had to briefly chase down a man hurt in a crash Friday just after midnight. The 26-year-old had been driving south on U.S. 31 when the driver of a Honda Odyssey tried to cross at the blinking red light at Hayes St.

The Honda— driven by an 18-year-old man— collided with the southbound Dodge Avenger, pinning both drivers and their passengers inside, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

U.S. 31 was shut down for about an hour as the Grand Haven Township Fire Department helped Deputies and Grand Haven Public Safety Officers get all four people out of the cars and into ambulances for the trip to Trinity Health Muskegon.

Deputies report injuries were non-life-threatening and there's no word on why the driver of the Avenger tried to run.