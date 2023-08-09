Fountain closed in Georgetown Township in wake of recent vandalism

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Georgetown Township fountain is closed to the public after officials say vandals damaged area parks and structures.

The township posted photos to its Facebook page depicting graffiti, damaged park benches, an overturned portable restroom and bubbles discharged from the fountain on Chicago Drive.

We’re told play areas were also sprayed with graffiti.

The fountain is closed until security cameras are added, township officials say.

Darci Todd

Witnesses to acts of vandalism are encouraged connect with Ottawa County deputies.

READ MORE: Georgetown Township lake closed for high E. coli levels

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube