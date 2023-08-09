Watch Now
Fountain closed in Georgetown Township in wake of recent vandalism

Posted at 10:17 AM, Aug 09, 2023
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Georgetown Township fountain is closed to the public after officials say vandals damaged area parks and structures.

The township posted photos to its Facebook page depicting graffiti, damaged park benches, an overturned portable restroom and bubbles discharged from the fountain on Chicago Drive.

We’re told play areas were also sprayed with graffiti.

The fountain is closed until security cameras are added, township officials say.

Witnesses to acts of vandalism are encouraged connect with Ottawa County deputies.

