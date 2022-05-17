Foundation donates outdoor accessibility chairs to Holland State Park

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Family Hope Foundation donated two outdoor accessibility motorized chairs to allow people with wheelchairs or limited mobility to explore the trails and beaches of Holland State Park.

The foundation announced Tuesday the donated chairs will be available in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The chairs operate smoothly outdoors on several surfaces, including outdoor trails, hiking trails, sandy beaches, gravel, mud and uneven surfaces.

A longtime donor initiated and fully funded the donation of the two Action Trackchairs.

“It was a special moment when a faithful donor approached us offering to make a unique gift.

“These chairs will enhance mobility for individuals to fully experience the beauty of Holland State Park.

Although our focus remains on giving the ‘Gift of Ability’ through our scholarship program, this donor-driven project allowed us to do something special for the communities we serve,” said Jane Eppard, Executive Director for Family Hope Foundation.

“We are excited to have two Action Trackchairs at the park. They will open the door for access to the beach and the trail system behind our campground.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how this increased accessibility opens our facility to the full community.

“We have a great park and this gift will eliminate barriers, allowing more people to experience its beauty,” said Sean Mulligan, Holland State Park Supervisor.

