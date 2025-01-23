Former site of Fruitport Golf Course sold to Costco

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The site of the former Fruitport Golf Course has been sold to Costco.

Cherette Group, a developer based in Grand Haven, announced the sale Thursday.

“We are gratified to have finalized the sale of this key parcel in Fruitport Township to Costco,” says Cherette Group Founder & CEO Denny Cherette. “They were wonderful to work with, and we wish them great success at their new location.”

Cherette went on to thank officials on the local and regional levels who helped make the project a reality. Those officials include Fruitport Township Supervisor Todd Dunham, the Fruitport Township Planning Commission, and Norton Shores Mayor Gery Nelund.

“We, along with the entire community, eagerly anticipate the grand opening of the Costco store,” Cherette adds.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube