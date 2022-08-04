Firefighters bring in water tankers to fight sawdust fire

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A sawdust storage facility is a total loss after a fire Thursday morning.

It happened on 32nd Avenue just north of I-96 in Wright Township. The first calls came in just after 5:30 a.m.

The building holds thousands of pounds of sawdust, and was separate from other buildings on the property.

Without access to water, the departments had to bring in tankers down the dead-end, dirt road to keep the fire from spreading.

It took help from Allendale, Marne, and Wright Twp/Tallmadge to get the flames under control, pull the rubble apart, and douse hot-spots.

No one was hurt, and an investigation into the fire is still on-going.