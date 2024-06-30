Firefighter injured in Holland house & garage fire caused by fireworks

HOLLAND, Mich. — A firefighter was hurt battling a garage fire that spread to a duplex Saturday night.

At 10:56 p.m. Saturday, the Holland Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a fire in a residence at 321 E. 20th St. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered a fire in the garage area of a two-family residence that had extended into the attic space and roof of the home.

Firefighters confirmed that the residents were safely out of both the house and garage and extinguished the flames about 20 minutes after arriving. They remained on scene until 1:40 a.m. Sunday extinguishing hotspots.

One occupant sustained a medical situation related to the fire. That person was assessed and treated at the scene.

A firefighter was injured when a section of ceiling collapsed on that person and two others inside the house. The firefighter was taken to a local emergency room and was treated and released.

The fire marshal's investigation determined that the fire was accidental and most likely a result of smoldering fireworks that were next to the garage's exterior. The steady wind was a factor in igniting the flames.

Damage estimates are not available, but firefighters said one unit of the duplex was a total loss while the other sustained smoke and water damage. A fire wall separating the units and quick actions by the department to suppress the fire prevented the structure from being a total loss.

Six people were displaced from their homes by the blaze.

