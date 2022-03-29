Watch
Firearm recovered from Coopersville High School

Ottawa County Sheriff 09112021
Posted at 4:51 PM, Mar 29, 2022
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Authorities recovered a firearm from someone threatening self-harm at Coopersville High School.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a tip claiming someone was threatening self-harm with a gun.

Upon arrival, deputies found the person in the parking lot. Further investigation led authorities to discover a gun in the person's car.

Officials report the situation was resolved without incident and the gun was secured.

Due to no threats being made toward students or staff the school was never placed in lockdown.

