Fire Station underway in Allendale Charter Township

ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A new fire station is being built in Allendale Charter Township by Erhardt Construction.

Township Supervisor Adam Elenbaas the project cost roughly $7.5M including the demolition of an existing building, reworking entrances, and constructing/outfitting the new facility.

The new fire station will be located next to the current fire station near the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 68th Ave.

“In 2019 I publicly committed to building the new fire station without raising taxes. I’m happy to say that we have kept that promise.” Said Elenbaas.

Authorities report construction will being in the Spring of 2022 with the expectation that the Fire Department will move into the space by the end of 2023.

