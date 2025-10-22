Fire burns turkey barn in Ottawa County

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Olive Township Fire Department says two turkey barns were damaged by a fire on Tuesday, around 8:23 PM.

Officials say the fire happened on 136th Avenue near the intersection with Stanton Street. Officials say multiple departments from the Ottawa County area came to help put the flames out.

First responders used tankers and air support to put the flames out, and an excavating company helped remove debris. Officials have not stated how many turkeys were involved in the fire.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube