Final course: Ottawa Food ends Senior Project Fresh program

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa Food is ending its program that benefited seniors. The program has been in limbo for six months after funding cuts to the health department.

Senior Project Fresh shows nearly 350 seniors used the program last year — many looking to it as a way to get fresh local produce.

"We told the state this week that we just don't have the staff to be able to do it due to funding cuts," Ottawa County Deputy Health Officer Marcia Mansaray told FOX 17.

According to the most recent report, almost one out of every four people saw improvements in their health through this program. Now, Senior Project Fresh faces a new direction.

"We can't. We don't have the staff to do it," Mansaray said.

The program is made possible through state funding. It provides $25 vouchers to low-income seniors.

"We delivered them also to seniors when we did it. So, that won't be available. That food delivery and the voucher delivery," Mansaray explained.

The Ottawa Food Program is a joint effort by the Ottawa Food Advisory Board and the Ottawa County Health Department. The two had worked for years together to help distribute these vouchers.

"It's a great collaboration, and they've done really amazing, innovative things that have been modeled by other communities and counties," Mansaray added.

For 11 years, the program had a coordinator who was a county employee. Mansaray says a majority of commissioners approved cutting funding, which led to the elimination of that position.

In December, the health department requested roughly $120,000 to fund the position. After not hearing an answer, the department asked again, more recently, for around $60,000.

"So, we really just want an answer. Either we're going to fund this, or we're not going to fund this. It's up to the board whether they want to fund it or not. We don't have the budget for it," Mansaray explained.

Commissioner Gretchen Cosby, the board's finance chair, repeatedly asked for data from the health department. A public health employee did provide some information at a meeting in the fall. FOX 17 reached out to Cosby to find out the status of the position, but we have not heard back. Next week's Ottawa County Fiance Committee also doesn't include the topic of the position on the agenda.

Ottawa Food recently released its annual report for 2023. The report shows Senior Project Fresh helped seniors purchase almost $6,000 worth of fresh produce at local farmer markets.

"We got a lot of positive feedback. Then we had partnerships with Community Action House and the Food Club and other different agencies that would do education classes with the seniors teaching them how to cook some of the fresh food and fresh vegetables. So, there was other stuff that came with it that Ottawa Food would do with other partners," Mansaray said.

The health department adds that seniors can still seek out these $25 vouchers at Evergreen Commons in Holland and Four Pointes Center for Successful Aging in Grand Haven.

Mansaray says she fears they could have a smaller reach without the coordinator to help fill gaps.

