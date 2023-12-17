Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Fennville man hospitalized after losing control of vehicle, hitting tree

Ottawa County Sheriff 12092023
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Ottawa County Sheriff 12092023
Posted at 5:55 AM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 05:55:48-05

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich . — A Fennville man is in the hospital after he lost control of his van and hit a tree on Saturday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they got the call around 10:30 p.m. to the van versus tree crash in the median on Lake Michigan Drive near Northgate Avenue in Allendale Township.

Investigators say a 32-year-old man lost control of his vehicle on the wet road. After he lost control, he entered the raised grass median and struck a tree causing him to be pinned in the vehicle.

The sheriff's office tells FOX 17 he driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Lake Michigan Drive was down to one lane in each direction during the investigation but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book