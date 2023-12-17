Fennville man hospitalized after losing control of vehicle, hitting tree

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich . — A Fennville man is in the hospital after he lost control of his van and hit a tree on Saturday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they got the call around 10:30 p.m. to the van versus tree crash in the median on Lake Michigan Drive near Northgate Avenue in Allendale Township.

Investigators say a 32-year-old man lost control of his vehicle on the wet road. After he lost control, he entered the raised grass median and struck a tree causing him to be pinned in the vehicle.

The sheriff's office tells FOX 17 he driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Lake Michigan Drive was down to one lane in each direction during the investigation but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.