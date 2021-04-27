Fennville man arrested after Holland Township crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to complaints regarding reckless driving near the intersection of Division Avenue and Lakewood Boulevard this afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told deputies discovered the vehicle in the area of Aniline Avenue and Douglas Avenue.

The suspect struck another vehicle in the area before driving into a fire hydrant, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies noted a visible sidearm on the 25-year-old Fennville man when they confronted him, according to Sgt. Brad Bennett.

We’re told the suspect was brought into custody at the Ottawa County Jail without issue.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was arrested for driving while under the influence and for carrying a concealed weapon.

