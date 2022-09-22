Farmgirl Flea Market combining vendors, food, & drinks for a fair-like feel

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Over 200 vendors are ready and waiting for you at the Fall 2022 Farmgirl Flea Market. This year promises your fair-food favorites, plus live music, beer and wine.

The market happens at the Hudsonville Fair Grounds Friday, September 23rd, 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, September 24th, 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

The two-day vintage and hand-made extravaganza promises everything from campers to clothes and furniture to food.

Jake Hoult & Band will be there Friday, while Saturday features music from the Crooked Root Band and Mike Mclain.

Tickets are required to get in. Early shoppers can pay $15 for tickets to both days, while at the gate tickets can be bought for $5 Saturday.