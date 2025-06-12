Family fun in Zeeland: Chalk Fest and Music on Main happening Thursday

ZEELAND, Mich. — Zeeland will be the site of two family-friendly events Thursday evening as the Zeeland Chalk Fest and Music on Main take over the downtown area.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Chalk Fest artists will be drawing from 1 to 4 p.m. on Elm Street. Families will get the chance to watch artists create colorful sidewalk murals.

Later in the evening, Music on Main will feature a live performance by the Bakker Hanegraaff Band from 6 to 9 p.m.

Food trucks and outdoor games will also be available throughout the day. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or a picnic dinner and enjoy the festivities.

