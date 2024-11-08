Three escape, animals rescued from fire

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An early morning fire ripped through a home in Park Township's Holiday West Mobile Home on Friday.

While the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17 there the humans living there suffered no injuries, there was some rescue work to be done.

Firefighters and a neighbor helped the family's dog escape through a window— their cat? Like all cats, they made it out on their own.

The dog was given oxygen at the scene and the Red Cross has been called in to help everyone get a roof over their head while the damage is being assessed.

The cause has not been determined and the fire remains an open investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube