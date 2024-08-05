Fall Fest means Tulip Time? You better believe it!

HOLLAND, Mich. — Organizers from Fall Fest have invited Tulip Time to join in the fun, while Tulip Time organizers have invited Fall Fest to dig in to bringing beauty to Holland's signature event.

Lauren Kummer/FOX 17 Preparation is already underway for the Tulip Time Festival in the spring. The City of Holland has already started planting its hundreds of thousands of bulbs around the city.

This October during Fall Fest, Tulip Time will be out in force, planting 75,000 of the hundreds of thousands of bulbs needed to cover the town in the blooms for the springtime festivities.

You see, tulips need a good freeze to bloom their best.

And you can get involved!

Downtown Holland has invited Tulip Time to be a part of the Fall Fest fun with three activities: community tulip planting, the Fall Artisan Market, and a special concert by the local band, Michigan IO.

Michigan IO— a band dedicated to reviving local folk music— will perform at the Knickerbocker Theater during Fall Fest on October 5, bringing the sound of the Great Lakes region circa 1900. The combination of music and lumberjack storytelling will transport you back in time after a day of tulip planting to when the lumber industry dominatd the region.

And if you're looking for more to do during the day, Tulip Time is hosting the Fall Fest Artisan Market that Windmill Island Gardens, including a juried craft show, handcrafted wares, and more on October 4 and 5.

“[Planting tulips] is a great way for individuals, companies, and families to take pride in their community by being a part of the biggest celebration the city knows,” according to Brittany Genova, the volunteer coordinator for the event. “It really is a wonderful feeling.”

Fall Fest Tulip Time Planting Schedule



Friday, October 4

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Saturday, October 5

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Sign up for a time here!

Bring your green thumb, gardening gloves, and dress for the weather — The city will provide the bulbs, gardening tools, and all the guidance you need.

Make sure to remember where you planted and come back to show off the fruits of your labor during Tulip Time 2025!