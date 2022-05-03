Face masks to be made optional at GVSU starting Wednesday

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Face masks will be optional at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) starting Wednesday, May 4.

The move applies to all of GVSU’s campuses and classrooms, the university writes.

We’re told there may still be instances when masks are required, such as government-issued mandates and if faculty requires masks inside private offices.

Grand Valley will move its COVID-19 alert level to Level 0 on Wednesday, May 4. This means that face masks will be optional in all campus locations, including classrooms and other academic spaces. https://t.co/I4628jytl6 — Grand Valley State (@GVSU) May 3, 2022

