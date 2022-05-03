Watch
Face masks to be made optional at GVSU starting Wednesday

Posted at 7:51 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 19:51:32-04

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Face masks will be optional at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) starting Wednesday, May 4.

The move applies to all of GVSU’s campuses and classrooms, the university writes.

We’re told there may still be instances when masks are required, such as government-issued mandates and if faculty requires masks inside private offices.

