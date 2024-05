HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The Annual Hudsonville Balloon Days has announced the details for it's 2024 event!

In a Facebook post, the organizers say this year's event will happen June 21-23 at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds. They say the move is due to the location move. The event will still be free, with $10 for parking.

In previous years, events include family entertainment, crafts, food and of course - hot air balloon flights.

Last year's event was held at Unity Christian High Schoool.