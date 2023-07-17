Eight people rescued from Lake Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Eight people were rescued from Lake Michigan on Sunday.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of three people being pulled into Lake Michigan at about 2:42 p.m.

Although five people had entered the lake to assist the three people, they began struggling in the water themselves.

Six of the swimmers were assisted out of the lake by citizens on jet skis and paddle boards. The other two were pulled out of the water by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol.

No one was injured in the incident.

