Early morning house fire in Wright Township pulls in multiple departments

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters from Chester Township, Hudsonville, Coopersville/Polkton, and more responded to help Wright/Tallmadge Fire Department battle a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says it started just before 4 a.m. on 28th Ave just north of Roosevelt in Conklin.

FOX 17 found responders had hooked up to a nearby farm irrigation well and were trucking in water because of how far they were from a water source.

No one was hurt in the fire, OCSO told us.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube