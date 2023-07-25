Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Driver taken to hospital in serious condition after crash involving dump truck

Car v Dump Truck 2.jpg
FOX 17
Car v Dump Truck 2.jpg
Car v Dump Truck 1.jpg
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 14:44:19-04

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver is in serious condition after a crash involving a dump truck in Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Tuesday around 12:55 p.m. at the intersection of Byron Road and 48th Avenue in Zeeland Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, an SUV driven by a 21-year-old man from Caledonia was waiting at the stop sign on 48th Avenue. The driver then pulled into the intersection and into the path of a Sterling dump truck.

Car v Dump Truck 1.jpg

The vehicles collided and went into the ditch.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Bryon Road and 48th Avenue are closed as crews work to clean up the crash scene.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward