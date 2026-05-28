Driver sent to hospital after pickup truck and antique-style tractor crash in Olive Twp.

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says one driver went to the hospital after a crash between a pickup truck and antique style tractor.

They said it happened on 120th Ave. near Polk St. in Olive Twp. around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the pickup truck was headed south when it hit the tractor, also heading. The driver of the tractor went to the hospital with what the sheriff's office said were "moderate" injuries. No one in the pickup truck was hurt.

120th Ave. was closed between Polk St. and Tyler St. for about two hours. It's now reopen.

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