Driver hurt after crashing into garage, car catching fire

Posted at 9:48 PM, Jun 04, 2022
POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a man got hurt after driving off the road and crashing into a garage while his vehicle caught on fire.

Deputies say it happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of State Road in Polkton Township.

They say the man from Nunica drifted over the center line and off the road.

The vehicle crashed into a yard and several small trees, then into a detached garage behind a home.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was on fire, but people nearby were able to put out the flames.

Emergency crews treated the man at the scene for minor injuries.

