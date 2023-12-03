Watch Now
Driver hospitalized after Robinson Township rollover crash

Posted at 7:35 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 19:35:45-05

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent a woman to the hospital.

Deputies responded to North Cedar Drive near 120th Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday.

They say a 30-year-old woman from Fennville was driving west on North Cedar when she ran off the south side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the north side.

Her SUV rolled over and hit several trees.

The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries, but the sheriff’s office does not know her current condition.

Investigators are still working to figure out what exactly caused the crash.

Meanwhile, North Cedar was closed for a short time as the sheriff’s office investigated and crews cleaned up the crash.

