HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich — An 18 year-old reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a house and police believe alcohol may have played a role.

It happened before 5:30 a.m. on Beeline between James and Felch streets in Holland Township on Friday.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the female driver crashed into a garage attached to the home. Police say no one inside the home or the driver was hurt.

The driver was taken into custody and her identity was not released.