Driver facing drunk driving and child endangerment charges after crash in Spring Lake Twp

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 5:42 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 05:42:55-04

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a driver is facing drunk driving charges after crashing into a pole in Ottawa County Monday evening.

It happened along N. Fruitport Road near Walden Drive in Spring Lake Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, up to 8 people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, including children. They say no one was hurt.

Alcohol appears to have played a role in the crash. The driver, a 29-year-old Kentwood woman, also faces six counts of child endangerment charges.

Police say power was out to the surrounding area for about an hour.

