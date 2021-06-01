Driver facing drunk driving and child endangerment charges after crash in Spring Lake Twp

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a driver is facing drunk driving charges after crashing into a pole in Ottawa County Monday evening.

It happened along N. Fruitport Road near Walden Drive in Spring Lake Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, up to 8 people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, including children. They say no one was hurt.

Alcohol appears to have played a role in the crash. The driver, a 29-year-old Kentwood woman, also faces six counts of child endangerment charges.

Police say power was out to the surrounding area for about an hour.