Dozens briefly displaced from kitchen fire at Holland assisted living center

Posted at 3:25 PM, Jan 14, 2024
HOLLAND, Mich. — Dozens of residents were displaced after a fire broke out at an assisted living facility in Holland Sunday afternoon.

The fire originated inside the kitchen at Addington Place of Lakeside Vista before 1 p.m., according to the city of Holland.

We’re told smoke spread to the living quarters but the fire was contained inside the kitchen.

City officials say firefighters put out the fire and then worked to ventilate the building from smoke.

A total of 30 residents and nine workers were briefly displaced while crews responded, the city explains.

No injuries were reported.

The city credits the Graafschap Fire Department for their assistance and American Medical Response for guiding residents to safety.

