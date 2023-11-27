DOJ: Muskegon man sentenced for stealing guns from Grand Haven pawn shop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon man was sentenced for stealing guns from a Grand Haven pawn shop.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) says multiple businesses were burglarized, adding Michigan Pawn Brokers was broken in to three times.

We’re told investigators tracked down 29-year-old Casey Johnson and searched his motel room where they confiscated two stolen guns.

The DOJ says Johnson stole a total of 11 guns.

“My office is committed to being part of the solution to keep illegal guns off our streets and out of the hands of felons,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Today’s sentence reflects the joint commitment of law enforcement to hold Mr. Johnson accountable for the theft of guns from Michigan Pawn Brokers and to keep our communities safe from gun violence.”

Johnson was convicted on three counts of stealing firearms and three counts of felon in possession of firearms, according to the DOJ. He was sentenced to seven and a half years behind bars.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube