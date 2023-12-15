DNR recognizes conservation officer for helping rescue Ottawa Co. man

LANSING, Mich. — A conservation officer was recognized for rescuing an Ottawa County man last spring.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says Officer Steve Orange spoke with a volunteer hunter safety instructor over the phone in May when the man was struggling to speak.

We’re told Orange was in Kent County at the time. During the phone call, he informed the man he was going to hang up and call in a medical check. First responders — including the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety — showed up in minutes and determined the man was having a stroke. He was rushed to the hospital soon after.

The DNR says the man was able to speak within several hours. He fully recovered weeks later.

“Cpl. Orange’s training kicked in and he was able to identify by sound that there was an immediate medical emergency,” says Chief Jason Haines with the DNR. “He knew the appropriate steps to connect with local emergency responders to ensure Mr. Dawkins received quick help and showed true dedication and concern by driving to the hospital to check on Dawkins. The DNR is very grateful to have both of you here today. Thank you for all you do to educate the next generation of hunters.”

Orange was bestowed with the DNR Lifesaving Award for his quick, life-saving actions. He has worked as a conversation officer for nearly two decades.

