Disaster-response drill scheduled to occur Sunday at GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A major-incident drill is scheduled to take place in Allendale this Sunday.

The Ottawa County government says dozens of first responders will conduct a simulation at Grand Valley State University on Aug. 14 to prepare them for real-life disasters.

We’re told the drill is scheduled to begin near Lubbers Stadium from 1:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Volunteers will be present to help stage a scenario that results in multiple casualties, the county adds.

“The purpose of the exercise is to develop the best capability in Ottawa County possible for responding to large-scale mass casualty incidents,” says Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt. “We are already confident in our first responders and medical professionals in Ottawa; they all know their jobs well, but this exercise tests coordination and efficiency across the disciplines as they work together."

County officials say the exercise will provide valuable information for training in the future.

